Aston Martin debuts Apple CarPlay Ultra for iPhone users

Aston Martin is the first manufacturer in the world to deliver CarPlay Ultra to drivers, bringing together the best of Aston Martin and the best of iPhone for the ultimate in-car experience.

Apple CarPlay Ultra builds upon the capabilities of CarPlay for the ultimate in-car solution. With real-time information across both the infotainment touch screen and the instrument cluster, it gives Aston Martin drivers a familiar experience they will instantly recognise with the marques high-performance DNA and a customisable, personalised platform. Debuted on the Supercar of SUVs, DBX, and the core Aston Martin sportscar range, CarPlay Ultra comes as standard on all new orders in the USA and Canada from today and will be available as an update in the coming weeks for existing core models featuring Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple, and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a Brand our focus on world leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance and craftsmanship.

The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers. Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalisation opportunities which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector. “

“iPhone users love CarPlay and it has changed the way people interact with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers we are reimagining the in-car experience and making it even more unified and consistent,” says Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, deeply integrating with the vehicle while maintaining the very best of the automaker. We are thrilled to begin rolling out CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, with more manufacturers to come.”

CarPlay Ultra extends to the instrument cluster, with a number of seamlessly designed options for the speedometer and tachometer dials drivers can choose from as well as the ability to display maps and media in full screen providing drivers a way to curate their own multi-screen set-up, and the freedom to modify the layout.

Aston Martin has worked closely in partnership with Apple to ensure CarPlay Ultra is consistent with the brand’s unique design philosophy and remains instantly recognisable as Aston Martin. Drivers can choose from a number of different instrument cluster themes, whilst also being able to tailor the colours and wallpapers to match their individual tastes.

In addition, drivers can manage vehicle functions like radio and climate right from within CarPlay Ultra with touchscreen controls, physical buttons, or Siri. Drivers can also add widgets powered by iPhone that perfectly fit Aston Martin’s 10.25” infotainment screen or instrument cluster to provide information at a glance.

Aston Martin introduced the marques’ next-generation infotainment system in 2023, which debuted on the all-new DB12. Entirely bespoke, the system is Aston Martin’s first in-house development and as such has allowed the brand to work directly with Apple to flawlessly integrate CarPlay Ultra.

The new system provides full online connectivity and is displayed using 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control. Understanding the need for balance between touchscreen commands and the positive tactility of physical switches, buttons are retained for the key mechanical operations of gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation. There are also override switches for Chassis, ESP and Exhaust, Lane Assist and Park Distance Control, ensuring the most used controls are always conveniently to hand.

With the adoption of Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art in-house developed infotainment system and striking new cabin architecture, the transformative enhancement on all new Aston Martin models showcases exemplary craft and innovation combining immaculate design and indulgent luxury with a formidable suite of connected car technology. The addition of CarPlay Ultra, first featured on Aston Martin at launch, further cements the marques position at the forefront of technology and innovation.

Initially launching in the USA and Canada, CarPlay Ultra is available on the Supercar of SUV’s DBX, along with Aston Martin’s core sportscars, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish, and will expand to include all global markets within the next 12-months. CarPlay Ultra will be on all new vehicle orders from today (in the USA & Canada) as standard and made available as an update for existing models in the coming weeks through Aston Martin’s dealer network. CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later, running iOS 18.54 and later.

SOURCE: Aston Martin