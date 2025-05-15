EREVs: just another interim technology or a real solution?

Regulators in key regions—especially Europe, the UK and China—continue to push for full electrification of new vehicle sales. Consumers, on the other hand, are showing resistance to this government-led zeal, particularly in Europe and the UK. Consumers are willing to take on hybrids (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) but battery EVs (BEVs) continue to be met with scepticism. In the US this is compounded by a regulatory system which does not fully mandate BEVs; even in California there are exemptions and allowances for vehicles using extended-range EV (EREV) systems. So, might EREVs offer an alternative to existing hybrids and provide a bridge to full electrification?