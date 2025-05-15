IFS selects TomTom’s location technology to enhance planning and scheduling solutions

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that it has been selected by IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, to enhance their Planning and Scheduling Optimization (PSO) platform, delivering precise route calculations and travel time estimations across asset- and service-intensive industries globally

IFS’ PSO solution addresses the various challenges associated with Field Service Management by efficiently processing customer requests, such as emergency repairs, installation appointments, and planned maintenance. By integrating TomTom’s maps, traffic data, and routing algorithms into its proprietary, Industrial AI-fueled PSO solution, IFS can better account for and optimize travel distances, costs, value, and time. As such, the PSO solution delivers enhanced plans that include staff assignments, work shifts, and travel costs, while also facilitating ad-hoc planning, long-term staffing strategies, and ‘what-if’ scenario analyses to proactively address potential challenges and boost efficiency. By using these plans, supported with TomTom’s location technology, field service teams minimize drive times, fuel costs, and emissions, while increasing their schedules’ adaptability to changing traffic conditions and spontaneous requests. This ensures that businesses maintain high service levels and great customer satisfaction.

“IFS proudly empowers complex asset- and service-centric organizations worldwide to deliver faster and smarter customer service, with data-led insights and Industrial AI at the core of our solution,” said Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS. “Through our collaboration with TomTom, we significantly improve the consistency and reliability of our mapping data, leading to greater automation, enhanced efficiency, and better service outcomes for customers.”

“Our location data is a crucial element in helping IFS lead the field in service optimization,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “TomTom’s robust global map coverage, highly accurate, traffic-aware routing services, and historical traffic patterns significantly enrich the planning experience for IFS customers and help them enhance their operations.”

