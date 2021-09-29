Time ticking to secure UK’s EV competitiveness

The UK’s decision to ban pure ICE vehicles by 2030 is applaudable, but are UK manufacturers in a position to meet this deadline? As it approaches, concerns are mounting.

Speaking during a recent online panel discussion, Fiona Howarth, Chief Executive, Octopus Electric Vehicles, outlined how the typical consumer perspective on electric tech is growing nicely, partially due to improvements in EV technology, but also a broad desire to “grow back greener” in the pandemic’s wake.