Tier 1s have growing supply chain responsibility, says Magna

Headquartered in Canada but with a global footprint, Magna is one of the most diversified Tier 1 suppliers in the automotive industry, handling everything from the production of discrete components to complete systems and full vehicle manufacturing. With such a broad portfolio and a global network of factories, it faces much the same challenges as any of the industry’s biggest automakers.

Guenther Apfalther is President of Magna Europe and Asia. Alongside the supplier’s established business across Europe, he is also tasked with steering the company’s developments in rapidly growing regions such as China and India.

From the semiconductor supply shortage to the rigours of being a diversified global Tier 1, Apfalther sat down with Automotive World to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the company—and suppliers on the whole—as demand for electric, autonomous and connected vehicles builds.

What are the main trends you are addressing at Magna Asia?