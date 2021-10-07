Volvo Buses sets the pace for industry CASE transformation

Public transport is ripe for innovation, and in some cases leading the push towards a connected, automated and zero-emission future. Regarded by many as the backbone of urban mobility, it will retain a starring role in transport systems of the future. McKinsey predicts that half of the world’s city buses could be electric by 2030, providing cities offer the right incentives. Momentum is also gaining in adoption of autonomous functionality: MarketsandMarkets is forecasting that the semi-autonomous bus market will grow in size from 23,613 units in 2020 to 71,682 units by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.9%. By 2030, it expects the value of the autonomous bus market to reach US$2.773bn.

Volvo Buses, one of the world’s largest bus manufacturers, is jockeying for a leadership position in this emerging ecosystem. Steering its course through these uncharted waters is recently appointed President Anna Westerberg. She previously served as Head of Volvo Connected Solutions but officially assumed the new role on 1 February 2021 following the departure of Hakan Agnevall. It’s the first change in leadership since 2013, introducing not only a fresh perspective but one that has been shaped by years of experience with connectivity.