Atlis becomes latest electric pick-up competitor

The electrified commercial vehicle market is growing nicely and the pick-up truck segment appears to be no exception. Though not all global markets are likely to invest in big numbers, the US alone is a huge market ripe for plucking: even in COVID-hit 2020, five of the top ten best-selling vehicle models in the US were pick-ups. One of the latest entrants to this growing electric segment is Atlis Motor Vehicles, which gave a detailed rundown on its upcoming XT electric pick-up in a virtual press conference in September 2021.