Through the rain and snow: sensor developers tackle the weather challenge

In the CV sector, where it takes more than a dusting of snow to keep vehicles off the road, Foresight is working to bring better sensing ability to trucks. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 7, 2019

Safety is the primary concern of all self-driving tech developers, but especially those hoping to enable autonomy in the commercial vehicle sector, where large vehicle sizes and heavy weights create unique requirements. For example, whilst occupant protection is important, use of trailers and bending buses means additional attention must be paid to vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians….

