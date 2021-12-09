The truck is becoming a workstation on wheels

The digital cockpits seen in luxury passenger cars are finding their way into trucks, with digital instrument clusters, large, angled screens and in some cases segmented displays all putting information exactly where it is needed. In many respects, the cabin of a truck has always been a mobile workstation, but the influence of new technology is expected to boost productivity, safety and overall driver comfort to new levels.

Aesthetics might have very little to play in the purchase of a heavy truck, but look and feel remain integral factors for driver satisfaction. For that reason, the human-machine interface (HMI) will be an altogether more digital affair moving forward, with impressive graphics and precise, intuitive touchscreens where suitable. And given these vehicles will be used to get work done, the cabin will facilitate easy communication between the driver, the back office team and external contacts.