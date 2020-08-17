The path to successful urban AV deployment is signposted by smart infrastructure

Autonomous vehicles will share the city streets with drivers in non-connected vehicles for many years to come. Smart infrastructure could harmonise that. By Xavier Boucherat

   August 17, 2020

The autonomous vehicle (AV) must be able to safely perform at all times. It cannot rely on a continuous connection to a cellular network, nor a strong GPS signal: even cities have their black spots, with urban canyons—those streets flanked by tall buildings—known to cause issues. At a bare minimum, tomorrow’s driverless technology must bring a vehicle safely to a halt when pushed to the limit of its operating design domain. And so whilst many have touted the benefits of cellular V2X (C-V2X), from ‘see-through’ intersections to vulnerable road-user detection, they cannot replace the vehicle’s own capabilities….

