The path to successful urban AV deployment is signposted by smart infrastructure

The autonomous vehicle (AV) must be able to safely perform at all times. It cannot rely on a continuous connection to a cellular network, nor a strong GPS signal: even cities have their black spots, with urban canyons—those streets flanked by tall buildings—known to cause issues. At a bare minimum, tomorrow’s driverless technology must bring a vehicle safely to a halt when pushed to the limit of its operating design domain. And so whilst many have touted the benefits of cellular V2X (C-V2X), from ‘see-through’ intersections to vulnerable road-user detection, they cannot replace the vehicle’s own capabilities….