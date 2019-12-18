The 2020s: a game-changing decade for mobility?

There is no shortage of vision in the automotive industry. Going by some of the pledges from today’s players, the coming decade heralds a step change in the way people move about. Ford promises to launch a fully autonomous vehicle (AV) by 2021, while Mitsubishi Fuso aims to offer a truck with SAE Level 4 capabilities by about 2025. By then, there could be nearly 100 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road, charging at extensive motorway and city centre networks. EV-only and car-free zones could rewrite the urban landscape as private ownership all but disappears. Already more than half of consumers in Asia and Europe say they are prepared to give up their car, provided there are convenient alternatives available.

That’s the promise, but what’s the potential of all these trends playing out as planned? As the industry prepares to enter the 2020s, Automotive World reaches out to industry experts for insight into how mobility is likely to evolve over the next decade….