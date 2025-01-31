Tesla Q4 2024: not much jam today, but so much tomorrow

Investors are focused on the potential of Tesla's self-driving cars, robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot, writes Jonathan Storey

Tesla reported weaker profits for Q4 2024 as deliveries missed expectations despite the company pulling out all the stops to boost sales, including 0% finance, free charging and low-priced leases. Nonetheless its share price rose on results day as investors focused on Chief Executive Elon Musk's vows to launch long-awaited cheaper models in H1 2025 and to start testing an autonomous ride-hailing service in June.

