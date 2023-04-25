Sustainability is shaping multi-modal’s emergence

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) could reshape the way people move around cities and tackle increasingly urgent environmental concerns. Digital transport service platforms allow consumers to access and pay for various transport options, depending on which suits their particular needs at any specific time. From taxi and private hire vehicles to car-sharing and e-bikes, the idea is to aggregate different mobility brands in one place to improve the efficiency and sustainability of urban transport without introducing new vehicles to the road.

MarketsandMarkets projects that the MaaS market will grow from an estimated US$3.3bn in 2021 to US$40.1bn by 2030, a CAGR of 32.1%. Numerous players are emerging, all keen to ride the coming wave. Free Now is one of them. Formerly myTaxi, the transport app has evolved over the years from an exclusive focus on taxi hailing to a fully integrated multi-modal mobility platform. Following several acquisitions and rebrandings, it has operated as Free Now under the ownership of BMW and Mercedes-Benz since 2019. With more than 56 million users across 170 cities, the company refers to itself as “the Mobility Super App.”