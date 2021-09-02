Super fast-charging batteries are coming to high performance vehicles

Battery innovation is crucial to the future success of electric vehicles (EVs). One barrier to EVs achieving mainstream appeal is anxiety around charging. Consumers are understandably unenthusiastic about the prospect of spending large chunks of time charging their cars on long journeys; a spell on a fast charger can still take up to 40 minutes. But in recent months a number of manufacturers have begun to talk about the potential of super fast-charging batteries that could do away with that anxiety.