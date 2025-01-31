Stable global output in 2024, but notable changes in Europe

Ian Henry looks at the latest production figures for the world’s leading manufacturers, with a specific focus on development in Europe

The latest Automotive World datablast is now available. The key takeaway is that global light vehicle production in 2024 reached a provisional total of 79.22 million, almost unchanged on 2023’s 79.19 million units. An overall fall of 1.8% had been expected to 76.7 million when we last reported. However, Asia and Europe turned in more or less stable figures when they had been expected to fall by 3.8% and 1.4%, respectively. North America had been expected to grow by 3.3% but in the end only grew by 1.8%. Annual global production pre-COVID was heading towards 100 million units but now remains at a much lower level. Economic pressure on consumers, geopolitical issues and continued supply chain problems (especially in the electric vehicles (EV) sector which is growing more slowly than expected, or wanted, by European governments) combine to keep production levels much lower than expected by now.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/stable-global-output-in-2024-but-notable-changes-in-europe/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here