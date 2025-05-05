Peugeot Care Warranty: 8-year/160,000 km coverage to support all Peugeot customers towards electric mobility

Peugeot Allure Care warranty programme becomes Peugeot Care Warranty

extending its coverage to the whole passenger car line-up, including E-Rifter and E-Traveller, making a total of 9 models. By extending this exceptional 8-year/160,000 km coverage, Peugeot is encouraging even more customers to embrace 100% electric mobility.

At the beginning of 2024, Peugeot became the first European manufacturer to offer coverage of up to 8 years/160,000 km on its 100% electric models. This programme demonstrated Peugeot’s confidence in the quality and reliability of its 100% electric vehicles, as well as the brand’s determination to encourage its customers to transition to more sustainable mobility.

80% of Peugeot’s customers declare that Peugeot Care Warrantyenhances trust in electric vehicules.

New name, same unique coverage on the market: Peugeot Allure Care becomes Peugeot Care Warrantyeffective from May 1st, 2025. Peugeot Care Warrantyoffers the best warranty in Europe. It covers the electric motor, charger, transmission, and key electrical and mechanical components for up to 8 years/160,000 kilometers. Peugeot Care Warrantycomplements the specific Peugeot warranty that already applies to the high-voltage battery for a duration of 8 years/160,000 km, providing comprehensive vehicle coverage. Peugeot Care Warrantyis activated automatically and free of charge for 2 years or 25,000 kilometers after each maintenance service performed within the Peugeot network.

To ensure no customer is left behind during the transition to 100% electric mobility, the Peugeot Care Warranty is extended to the Peugeot E-Rifter and E-Traveller. This means that the entire range of Peugeot’s 100% electric passenger vehicles (composed of 9 models), the widest among all European mainstream manufacturers, now benefits from Peugeot Care Warrantycoverage.

The Peugeot Care Warranty coverage is part of the Peugeot Electric Promise, aimed at reassuring customers about the reliability and charging of 100% electric models:

8-year / 160,000 km warranty on the vehicle through the Peugeot CARE programme.

8-year / 160,000 km warranty on the battery.

A Wall Box for home charging, included.

A Free2Move charging pass that provides access to nearly one million charging points across Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis