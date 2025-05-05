Lucid and Saudi Arabia’s KAUST announce strategic partnership to advance EV technology leadership and grow autonomous driving and advanced driver assist system capabilities

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a leading academic and research institution focused on science and technology innovation with regional and global impact, today announced a strategic partnership designed to shape the future of EV technology

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a leading academic and research institution focused on science and technology innovation with regional and global impact, today announced a strategic partnership designed to shape the future of EV technology. Leveraging the growing resources in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lucid aims to further advance the company’s technology leadership.

“KAUST’s world-class research infrastructure and talent has the potential to further boost our technology leadership in many dimensions incl. our ADAS and AD roadmap—bringing cutting-edge innovation from the lab to the road” said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. “This collaboration also strengthens our global R&D footprint bringing additional resources to bear in our efforts to continue as a leader in EV powertrain, battery systems, advanced materials, and software-defined vehicle platforms. As this partnership demonstrates, we continue to strengthen our collaboration with the Kingdom and are fully committed to working together to help achieve their vision to become a global center for mobility innovation.”

As part of this cooperation, Lucid will have access to KAUST’s supercomputing capabilities.

“KAUST is proud to partner with Lucid to join our research capabilities with their real-world EV expertise while contributing to the Kingdom’s strategic goals,” said Sir Edward Byrne AC, President of KAUST. “This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in electric vehicle technology.”

“Access to high-performance computing at this level is truly transformative”, said Eric Bach, SVP of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid. “It dramatically enhances our ability to develop advanced fluids, materials and alloys, simulate real-world physics for crash safety and structural optimization, model fluid dynamics and thermal transfer, analyze electromagnetic flux, and accelerate AI training for digital twin technology, autonomous systems, and large language models. We’re deeply grateful for this opportunity and excited about the breakthroughs it will drive across our engineering and AI initiatives.”

Joint efforts will also focus on the design and prototyping of next-generation components and systems, integrating disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical engineering. Advancements in materials science will play a pivotal role, with research dedicated to high-performance metallic and polymer-based composites, heat-reflective glass coatings, innovative laminates, and alternative non-conventional materials —each aimed at optimizing vehicle efficiency and durability.

The collaborative research and development activities will be hosted at KAUST’s advanced laboratories in King Abdullah Economic City.

