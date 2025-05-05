Volvo’s gas-powered trucks on the rise – enabling up to 100% CO2 reduction

Demand for Volvo’s gas-powered trucks is rising and sales increased by more than 25% in 2024

Demand for Volvo’s gas-powered trucks is rising and sales increased by more than 25% in 2024. Gas-powered trucks are a growing solution for transport companies to reduce their CO2 footprint as carbon emissions can be reduced by up to 100% using renewable fuels.

Global customer demand for Volvo’s gas-powered trucks is growing and Volvo Trucks has sold more than 8 000 units in total around the world. During 2024, sales increased with 25% where the top markets are Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Spain and the UK. Volvo’s gas engines are available in the Volvo FM, FH and FH Aero models, and they can switch seamlessly between biogas (non-fossil gas produced from organic waste) and regular LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) fuel.

Gas-powered Volvo trucks can cover distances of up to 1,000 kilometers, making them suitable for transport assignments such as long haul- and regional distribution but also construction. They represent a viable alternative to other low-emission vehicles as transport companies and transport buyers are looking for ways to become more sustainable.

“Many of our customers choose to replace their diesel trucks with gas-powered trucks as an easy way to reduce their CO 2 emissions here and now”, says Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks. He continues: “Volvo’s gas-powered trucks are a real win-win for transport companies as they can combine a lower cost of ownership with a reduced carbon footprint and retained productivity.”

Several countries already offer an extensive network of gas stations with a growing access to biogas. Global production of biogas grew by 21% during 2024*. This means that the possibility of reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 100% opens for a significant volume of users. Biogas is a cost-efficient solution compared to diesel in markets with tax incentives and government subsidies for renewable fuels and low emissions. Also, regular LNG fuel reduces CO 2 by up to 20% (“Tank to Wheel”) versus diesel trucks.

Significant savings in CO 2 and running costs, with no compromises

Volvo offers exceptional gas engine technology, based on its best-selling powertrain, the D13 diesel engine, which means that it offers performance on par with any diesel truck, with reduced CO 2 .

“Our gas engines come with a superior technology that clearly outperforms competition on power, torque, engine response and fuel economy. Drivers tell us that they appreciate the low noise, power, drivability and comfortable ride of our gas trucks”, says Jan Hjelmgren. “We do see that gas-powered trucks have a great potential on the path towards zero emission transport.”

CO 2 savings with gas-powered trucks – facts:

Switching from diesel to LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) saves up to 20% reduction of CO₂ (Tank to Wheel)

Going from Diesel to biogas/Bio-LNG saves up to 100% reduction of CO₂ (Well to Wheel)

Bio-LNG is produced from feedstock, such as household waste, agricultural waste and sewage.

Bio-LNG is identical to regular LNG when it comes to performance, storage and refueling.

Volvo’s gas-powered trucks – facts:

Volvo offers gas-powered Volvo FM, FH and FH Aero models in 4×2, 6×2 and 6×4 Tractor/Rigid configuration, certified for loads up to 60 tons

Volvo’s Volvo G13 LNG engine is based on the D13 diesel Euro 6 engine and comes with three power levels: 420hp / 2100Nm, 460hp / 2300Nm and 500hp / 2500Nm

The largest fuel tank carries 225kg of gas, giving a 1,000km driving range

Volvo Trucks’ gas-powered uses the fuel efficient HPDI (High Pressure Direct Injection) technology from supplier Cespira: https://cespira.com/

Volvo’s gas engine solution uses a small amount of diesel as ignition fuel, and when using HVO (Hydrogenated/ Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) for ignition, CO₂ can be reduced up to 100% (Well to Wheel) versus a diesel-powered truck

Biogas represents one fuel type for combustion engines which in turn are a crucial part of Volvo Trucks’ powertrain strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

Volvo Trucks’ three-path strategy to reach net-zero emissions consist of battery-electric, fuel-cell electric and combustion engines using renewable fuels.

*According to a report from European Biogas Association

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks