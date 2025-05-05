Renault 4 E-Tech electric: test driving the compact versatile EV

Compact, spacious and versatile, a voiture à vivre in tune with its times, able to go anywhere and do anything, a robust, stylish “blue jean” car. This overview of the original 1961 Renault 4 still holds true today for Renault 4 E-Tech electric

Compact, spacious and versatile, a voiture à vivre in tune with its times, able to go anywhere and do anything, a robust, stylish “blue jean” car. This overview of the original 1961 Renault 4 still holds true today for Renault 4 E-Tech electric. This new addition to Renault’s electric range taps into the DNA of a vehicle that has gained iconic status over the decades, drawing on a rich heritage as the preferred choice of ordinary people over thirty years, city dwellers and farmers, post office workers, the fire service and the gendarmerie. Today, Renault 4 E-Tech electric takes up a position alongside the Renault 5, Megane and Scenic E-Tech electric, ahead of the future Twingo in 2026. The ambitions of Renault 4 E-Tech electric are expressed in the thinking behind its design: to reflect customer usage as widely as possible.

The success of the original Renault 4, in France and around the world, can be attributed largely to its ability to demonstrate this level of versatility. It racked up truly phenomenal figures throughout its career, selling 8,135,424 units on five continents and in over a hundred countries between 1961 and 1992, making it Renault’s best-selling model at global level. Renault 4 was built in Europe (Belgium, Spain, etc.), South America (Argentina, Colombia, Peru, etc.), Africa (Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, etc.) and even in Oceania. It is the fourth best-selling vehicle of all time and, not surprisingly, an international cultural icon. Renault 4 E-Tech electric is not overawed by this success. It has even set itself an additional challenge: to contribute to mainstreaming electric vehicles across Europe. While Renault 5 E-Tech electric is aimed more at urban customers, Renault 4 E-Tech electric is targeting a broader audience, including young families.

To achieve this, it will rely on the same key quality as its forerunner: versatility. This is what will appeal to users, whether for the daily commute, weekends away or leisure pursuits, alone or with the family, in the city, in the countryside, in the mountains or on the motorway.

Reflecting this versatility, Renault 4 E-Tech electric sets new class standards in interior space, modular design and boot capacity. It has 420 cubic litres of space, a low load sill, ingenious storage compartments, a folding rear bench seat and even a flat-folding passenger seat – a first for a Renault electric vehicle! It is also ready to take on muddy or bumpy roads with its increased ground clearance and advanced Extended Grip traction control system. At the same time, it makes everyday driving easier with the One Pedal function, maximising regenerative braking to bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

Renault 4 E-Tech electric owes all these qualities, and much more, to its dedicated AmpR Small platform, the only one of its kind in Europe, shared with Renault 5 E-tech electric. The emphasis is on agile, dynamic driving, delivered by the low centre of gravity and multi-link rear suspension. At the same time, comfort levels are slightly increased to reflect all versatility requirements, allowing it to tow a trailer or small caravan of up to 750 kg. This platform is also designed to support driving aids from higher market segments, such as Active Driver Assist for Level 2 autonomous driving. It also hosts most advanced connected services, primarily through the OpenR Link with Google built-in multimedia system, as well as with the official Reno avatar, a new everyday companion working with the ChatGPT AI chatbot.

The result is a unique driving experience, enhanced by a level of driveability that makes electric vehicles accessible to everyone. Renault 4 E-Tech electric ships with an 11 kW AC charger for everyday use and an 80 or 100 kW DC charger for longer journeys. Further, the 11 kW AC charger is bidirectional, for compatibility with V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2G (vehicle-to-grid)* functions. In this way, the car can become an energy source or even a player in the ecosystem by feeding carbon-free electricity back into the grid using Mobilize services. This wide range of services also supports day-to-day EV driving: intelligent charging with Mobilize Smart Charge, access to over 800,000 charging points in 25 European countries with Mobilize Charge Pass and automatic charging without a badge or credit card with the Plug & Charge function. So there you have the full picture. All you need to do now is take the wheel!

* function only available in France at the launch of Renault 4 E-Tech electric

“With Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Renault is pursuing its efforts to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream in Europe. This latest model rounds out a range that is already varied, with Megane, Scenic and the all-new Renault 5 E-Tech electric. But we were missing a compact car with real space. Now we have it with this versatile, functional, modular model with its large, easy-to-load boot. A car able to satisfy a wide range of everyday needs. It’s a mainstream electric car in tune with its times, packed with useful technologies for driving and comfort.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

All-electric, made in Europe

Renault Group made a commitment to build Renault 4 E-Tech in Europe, at Ampere ElectriCity. The vehicle is assembled at Maubeuge, the motor at the Cléon site and the battery pack in Ruitz, while the battery itself recently went into production at the Gigafactory at Douai. A full 75% of suppliers are located within a 300 km radius of the ElectriCity complex. Reflecting a commitment made by Renault Group, this short supply circuit encourages competitive local output, while also helping to secure jobs and leave a smaller environmental footprint.

Following the investments already made in 2021 at the Maubeuge plant for Renault Kangoo, the Group was able to limit the cost of developing the production line for Renault 4 E-Tech electric, adding only the resources required for specific features, such as the canvas sunroof and the dedicated robot for the “Jetprint Paint” two-tone finish.

In line with the Group’s commitment to the circular economy, Renault 4 E-Tech electric has a recyclability rate of 88.6%(1). Drawing on the expertise of The Future is NEUTRAL, the Renault Group subsidiary specialising in the circular economy, Renault 4 E-Tech electric also includes 26.4% of materials from the circular economy(2), including metal and glass, and 41 kg of recycled polymers used, for example, under the doors, in the headliner fabric and in the carpets in the passenger compartment and boot. On the Techno and Iconic trim levels, up to 100% of the seat fabric is made with fibres recycled from plastic bottles(3) .

1- in accordance with directive 2005/64/EC

2- including materials recycled in accordance with the ISO 14021 standard, as well as production offcuts or scraps recycled back into the manufacturing processes at an industrial site

3- all data are provisional, to be confirmed after vehicle homologation

