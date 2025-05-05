Schaltbau presents Eddicy’s future-ready DC innovations at smarter E Europe 2025

Schaltbau, a global leader in DC power technology, today announced its participation at smarter E Europe 2025, Europe’s largest platform for key topics such as solar energy, energy storage, smart grids, energy management, and electric mobility

Schaltbau, a global leader in DC power technology, today announced its participation at smarter E Europe 2025, Europe’s largest platform for key topics such as solar energy, energy storage, smart grids, energy management, and electric mobility. Under its Eddicy brand, the company will showcase advanced DC solutions that serve as a fundamental building block for the energy and e-mobility sectors and looks forward to debuting the latest contactor innovationsat Booth 476, Hall 2 from May 7th-9th.

At the heart of the showcase is the new megawatt charging contactor portfolio, featuring the C305/805 and C330/830 series. These compact, high-performance contactors are designed for both stationary and mobile megawatt charging applications, meeting MCS level 2 and level 3 requirements. The C330 model, capable of handling 3000A in bi-directional applications, has already been nominated for the prestigious “smarter E AWARD 2025”, underscoring its innovation and impact on the fast-charging sector.

“Megawatt charging is a game-changer for commercial e-mobility. With this portfolio, we’re enabling ultra-fast charging that matches the pace of a typical driver’s break — without compromising safety or system efficiency,” said Helmut Pusch, CEO of Schaltbau GmbH Group. “With Eddicy, we’re not just innovating — we’re delivering.”

All four new models (C305, C805, C330, C830) feature an open-isolation design, withstand short-circuit currents up to 15,000A for 5ms, and use silver alloy contact pills for industry-leading low contact resistance of just 35 µOhm for the C330/C830 and 50 µOhm for the C305/C805. The result: greater safety, energy efficiency, and reliability, even under extreme operating conditions.

Also showcased at the event will be Eddicy’s smart contactor SC503, a modular DC switching solution that combines intelligent condition monitoring with high-current performance. In a live busbar demonstration at the Rittal booth, visitors can see the SC503 in a real-world setting, highlighting its plug-and-play integration with modern power distribution systems.

With these innovations, Eddicy continues to drive the evolution of energy infrastructure, delivering future-proof solutions for EV charging, battery storage, and intelligent DC power distribution. Visitors can find Eddicy in various tradeshow areas including:

ees Europe, Stand 476, Hall B2 (Eddicy)

EM-Power Europe, Stand 310, Hall B5 (Rittal)

Power2Drive Forum during the session entitled, “Global E-mobility Outlook: Vision Meets Innovation” on May 7th, 2025, 10:30am, Stand 550, Hall C6

SOURCE: Schaltbau