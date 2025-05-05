Unique insights. Media representatives from all over the world learn more about Leapmotor at the surroundings of Shanghai Auto Show 2025

The Shanghai Auto Show 2025 has attracted a significant number of visitors

The Shanghai Auto Show 2025 has attracted a significant number of visitors. The event, which spans ten days from April 23 to May 2, 2025, is expected to double the attendance of the previous edition, which recorded 906,000 visitors. This showcases the growing interest and engagement in the rising Chinese automotive industry, particularly in the new technologies and electric vehicles.

One of the highly regarded exhibitors was Leapmotor, the NEV startup that was number one in this ranking in China in March for the first time. Leapmotor hosted a delegation of over 100 international journalists, praising the company’s technological advancements, strategic growth, and commitment to delivering high-quality electric vehicles to a global audience. Additionally, the brand offered to a small group of lucky journalists an exciting and exclusive accompanying program, a true innovation deep dive to further understand the brand and the Company in its key international expansion markets in Europe and abroad.

Media representatives from around the world had the opportunity to take exclusive first test drives with the new B10 compact SUV, which is currently being launched in China and will also be available at dealerships in Europe later this year, as well as a tour of the Leapmotor factory in Jinhua.

The visit at the Shanghai Motor Show marked the start of the program. Leapmotor presented its complete lineup, including the World premiere of the B01, a new affordable and tech-savvy C-sedan. This model is part of Leapmotor’s strategy to offer cutting-edge technology at accessible prices.

Leapmotor also showcased the B10 at the event, Leapmotor’s first global model; this extended-range electric compact SUV features the LEAP 3.5 platform, Qualcomm 8155 chip and innovative Cell-to-Chassis (CTC 2.0+) technology. Overall, journalists were impressed by the vehicle’s structural integration, interior space and load efficiency.

The activities at the Leapmotor booth demonstrate the company’s rapid growth, innovative technology, and strategic market positioning, making it a significant player in the global electric vehicle industry.

The exclusive media program also included the rare opportunity for a media interview with Leapmotor founder and CEO Jiangming Zhu and Leapmotor International CEO Tianshu Xin. The in-depth discussion focused on the brand’s positioning and future product portfolio, as well as electromobility and business topics.

After visiting the Motor Show, the media group travelled in local Leapmotor vehicles approximately 300 km from Shanghai to Jinhua in the south-eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang where one of the modern Leapmotor factories is located.

Not only C10 is produced there, but also the batteries for electric cars. The state-of-the-art and automated battery production, which – like its own electric drive train production – ensures a high level of vertical integration of the brand and helps the company to be efficient and compete effectively in China. Leapmotor develops and manufactures 65% of all core components in-house one of the company’s secrets to success.

Finally, the journalists had the exclusive opportunity to test the local version of the B10 which is already available in China. The initial impressions were very positive – both for the vehicle and for the entire event. Everyone agreed that the Brand discovery experience provided an exciting, exclusive and authentic insight into the world of the ambitious Chinese brand.

Leapmotor’s, advanced technology, competitive pricing, strategic partnerships and strong performance make it a noteworthy contender in the EV market, capable of challenging established brands and attracting new customers globally.

