Smart tech heralds efficiency boost for vehicle logistics

Cognosos is tapping AI and GPS to improve the efficiency of finished vehicle logistics. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive industry has an incredibly complex supply chain that extends all the way from raw material extraction to the delivery of finished vehicles to consumers. Digital technology helps provide greater visibility into many of these links, but some portions of the chain have received much more attention than others. To date, vehicle yards have been one of the more neglected areas for digital transformation, but that’s starting to change.

Finished vehicles may end up in yards at various points in their journey from the factory to the dealership. Essentially large parking lots, these yards can store many thousands of vehicles for varying lengths of time before they need to be retrieved and moved. The aim is to shift them as safely and efficiently as possible, as damage and delays cost money. This is where Cognosos believes its real-time asset visibility can make a huge difference.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here