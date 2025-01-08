Smart tech heralds efficiency boost for vehicle logistics

The automotive industry has an incredibly complex supply chain that extends all the way from raw material extraction to the delivery of finished vehicles to consumers. Digital technology helps provide greater visibility into many of these links, but some portions of the chain have received much more attention than others. To date, vehicle yards have been one of the more neglected areas for digital transformation, but that’s starting to change.

Finished vehicles may end up in yards at various points in their journey from the factory to the dealership. Essentially large parking lots, these yards can store many thousands of vehicles for varying lengths of time before they need to be retrieved and moved. The aim is to shift them as safely and efficiently as possible, as damage and delays cost money. This is where Cognosos believes its real-time asset visibility can make a huge difference.