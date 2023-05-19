Silicon promises cheaper, more powerful and durable LiBs

A valuable combination of attributes—including high power-to-weight ratio and energy efficiency, low self-discharge, and good performance when operating at high temperatures—have seen lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) assume a dominant position in e-mobility.
However, the lithium-ion chemistry still has drawbacks that make it a far from optimal solution for use in vehicles. Among the most prevalent cited by the US Department of Energy (DoE) include high manufacturing costs (linked to raw material supply challenges), durability issues, and safety concerns related to overheating.
While some players are subsequently advocating for alternative chemistries, others believe that lithium-ion still has room for improvement. Subsequently, in March 2023, researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) announced the development of a new polymer coating that could increase a LiB’s power and boost its average lifespan by 50%. LBNL is a US DoE national lab managed by the University of California.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes