Shaping the in-car audio experience requires collaboration and communication

From Bluetooth streaming integration to ADAS audible alerts, creating a safe and enjoyable in-car audio experience requires an open-source approach. By Jack Hunsley

   November 27, 2020

In-car audio has undergone a huge change in recent years. Once developers only had to provide a head unit and speaker system for occupants to listen to the radio. Today they must support anything from music streaming to driver assistance alerts. Though it may not be the first thought on customers’ minds, fine-tuning this audio environment can create a safer and more enjoyable in-vehicle experience….

