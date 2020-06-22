Russian tech giant in pursuit of universal robotaxi tech

Megan Lampinen speaks to Yandex about the latest technological developments in its self-driving fleet

   June 22nd, 2020

Yandex is pushing ahead with its ambitious robotaxi plans despite the current challenges in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Russian technology giant, known for its popular search engine, unveiled its first-generation self-driving vehicle for ride-hailing services in 2017. Although this put it nearly eight years behind rival Google, subsequent progress has been rapid….

