Qualcomm Elite promises ‘step-change’ in SDV capability

The Snapdragon Summit shone a spotlight on Qualcomm’s potentially game-changing building blocks for automotive AI. By Megan Lampinen

Qualcomm Technologies continues to diversify its core silicon technology expertise, doubling down on automotive applications for digital cockpit, connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). In fact, automotive-specific applications commanded about half of the focus at the 2024 Snapdragon Summit in Maui, which has historically focussed on mobile. “This is going to be a big summit for automotive,” teased Qualcomm President and Chief Executive Christiano Amon in his opening keynote.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here