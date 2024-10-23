Qualcomm Elite promises ‘step-change’ in SDV capability

Qualcomm Technologies continues to diversify its core silicon technology expertise, doubling down on automotive applications for digital cockpit, connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). In fact, automotive-specific applications commanded about half of the focus at the 2024 Snapdragon Summit in Maui, which has historically focussed on mobile. “This is going to be a big summit for automotive,” teased Qualcomm President and Chief Executive Christiano Amon in his opening keynote.