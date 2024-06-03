Projected upside in battery value chain attracts investors

The coming years should see growth and innovation across battery recycling, raw materials, and manufacturing. By Megan Lampinen

An expected boom in electric vehicle (EV) sales has opened up huge investment opportunities within the battery market. Batteries are the beating heart of EVs, in some cases accounting for more than 40% of the value of a single vehicle. Innovative technologies and business models are emerging from players across the ecosystem, from pure-play battery manufacturers to recyclers and raw material refiners.

As the EV market matures, recycling will play an increasingly important—and potentially lucrative—role. MarketsandMarkets expect the EV battery recycling market to grow from US$9bn in 2023 to US$56.3bn by 2031 as more regions implement official recycling policies. Numerous companies are keen to secure a foothold. For potential investors, the opportunity is ripe, and the time to act is now.

“Battery recycling represents a very long-term disruptive trend that will continue to play out over the next ten to 20 years across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific,” says Indxx President and Co-Chief Executive Rahul Sen Sharma. “Based on the projected growth of the EV market, there will be the need to recycle upwards of 100 million batteries over the next decade. We expect the industry to grow rapidly.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here