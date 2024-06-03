Projected upside in battery value chain attracts investors

An expected boom in electric vehicle (EV) sales has opened up huge investment opportunities within the battery market. Batteries are the beating heart of EVs, in some cases accounting for more than 40% of the value of a single vehicle. Innovative technologies and business models are emerging from players across the ecosystem, from pure-play battery manufacturers to recyclers and raw material refiners.

As the EV market matures, recycling will play an increasingly important—and potentially lucrative—role. MarketsandMarkets expect the EV battery recycling market to grow from US$9bn in 2023 to US$56.3bn by 2031 as more regions implement official recycling policies. Numerous companies are keen to secure a foothold. For potential investors, the opportunity is ripe, and the time to act is now.

“Battery recycling represents a very long-term disruptive trend that will continue to play out over the next ten to 20 years across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific,” says Indxx President and Co-Chief Executive Rahul Sen Sharma. “Based on the projected growth of the EV market, there will be the need to recycle upwards of 100 million batteries over the next decade. We expect the industry to grow rapidly.”