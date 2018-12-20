Pony.ai – more than just a baby unicorn?

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have become a very popular product for start-ups looking to make a name for themselves in the automotive industry. A 2017 McKinsey report titled ‘The automotive revolution is speeding up’, for instance, found that the number of patents filed concerning AV technology has almost doubled since 2012. Given the likely vital role the AV will play in the future of mobility, the first company to truly master the art of autonomy will stand to win big. This perhaps explains why so many are eager to join the race to the AV and why investors are willing to lay their millions on the table to back their chosen horse….