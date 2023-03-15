Next-gen motor start-up takes efficiency to the next level

Motors are central to electric vehicle (EV) performance and customer acceptance of cleaner mobility, but they are heavy, with the lightest units weighing between 70 and 100 lbs. They are also sizeable and have a limited lifespan. Those pain points could soon be a challenge of the past.

Texas start-up Infinitum has developed an innovative new axial flux propulsion and traction motor for use in passenger and commercial electric vehicles (EVs), as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications. By etching copper coils directly onto a printed circuit board (PCB) stator, the Aircore Mobility motor eliminates the heavy iron core and copper windings of conventional motors. The result is a motor that is half the size and weight of traditional units but generates the same amount of power.