New engineering hub showcases versatile suspension

Parent company Tenneco launched repair solutions and upgrade components brand Monroe’s European Engineering Centre on 24 May 2023, two miles from its large performance solutions plant in Gliwice, Poland. This proximity is crucial—Monroe aims to position itself as a fully-integrated OE and replacement ride control hub, and to streamline its factory-floor-to-aftermarket production line. The new centre—which augments Monroe’s European presence (also covering Spain, Belgium, and the Czech Republic)—features 240 ride control and advanced suspension technologies (AST) engineers who will configure, test, and produce components for carmakers such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. The centre will also focus on the optimisation of all the elements that make up the latest iteration of its Continuously Variable Semi-Active Suspension (CVSAe), CVSA2, and its upgrade, Kinetic.