Network security responsibility falls on all AV stakeholders

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are highly reliant on connected infrastructure, and though many have stressed the importance of them safely functioning as standalone technologies, a connection to infrastructure can provide priceless insight for driving algorithms. Opening vehicles up to cellular networks, however, also opens these machines up to hackers.

“As vehicles become more digital in nature, this is now compounded by the need to secure them against cyber attacks,” Nick Mavrokordatos, Associate Director for Automotive IoT, Tata Communications, told Automotive World. …