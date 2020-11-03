More choice and business incentives to kick-start Indian EV market

Electric vehicles remain something a non-starter in India. New initiatives could change that, bringing electrification opportunities to multiple segments. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 3, 2020

Electric vehicle (EV) penetration remains relatively meagre across the world’s major automotive markets, with sufficiently capable models beyond the means of most consumers. Only in China is there something approaching meaningful adoption: in 2019, EVs accounted for 4.7% of new light vehicle market share for a total of around 1.21 million vehicles….

