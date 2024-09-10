Mitsubishi Fuso moves into EV battery recycling

The move to electric transport will require not just battery-powered vehicles but also a supporting ecosystem of energy providers, charge point operators, service and repair technicians, and end of life recyclers. This last link in the chain remains in the nascent stage, as the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is still limited, and most of them are relatively young. But with sales projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the recycling industry will need to move quickly.
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus (MFTBC) emerged as one of the first movers in the electric truck market and looks to be doing the same with recycling.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes