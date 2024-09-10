Mitsubishi Fuso moves into EV battery recycling

Electric transport needs much more than just battery-powered vehicles. By Megan Lampinen

The move to electric transport will require not just battery-powered vehicles but also a supporting ecosystem of energy providers, charge point operators, service and repair technicians, and end of life recyclers. This last link in the chain remains in the nascent stage, as the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is still limited, and most of them are relatively young. But with sales projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the recycling industry will need to move quickly.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus (MFTBC) emerged as one of the first movers in the electric truck market and looks to be doing the same with recycling.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here