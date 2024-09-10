Mitsubishi Fuso moves into EV battery recycling

The move to electric transport will require not just battery-powered vehicles but also a supporting ecosystem of energy providers, charge point operators, service and repair technicians, and end of life recyclers. This last link in the chain remains in the nascent stage, as the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is still limited, and most of them are relatively young. But with sales projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the recycling industry will need to move quickly.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus (MFTBC) emerged as one of the first movers in the electric truck market and looks to be doing the same with recycling.