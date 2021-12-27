Mass EV charging will rely on greater data sharing, says Hubject

Electric vehicles (EVs) will likely dominate the passenger car market in this century. Spurred on by a mixture of regulation, consumer demand and cost incentives, many automakers are turning to EVs as the sustainable mobility solution of the future, at least for most consumers. Enabling that transition, however, is a different story. Many potential EV customers are still put off by perceptions that they will not have access to convenient charging points, or that their vehicle will not have the range they require to complete a journey.