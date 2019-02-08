Manufacturing success lies in sustained process improvement

TPS principles lie behind most vehicle manufacturing efficiency improvements, but the future will be defined by customer demand and considered integration of technology. By Jack Hunsley

   February 8, 2019

The Toyota Production System (TPS) is a manufacturing process which has become almost synonymous with efficiency and productivity. For decades now, it has been considered by many as the leading system in vehicle production. However, as an influx of new connected technologies and products appear set to change the way automotive industry operates, it is unclear where TPS will stand in the years to come….

Close
Close