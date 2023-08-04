Luxury must become affordable to grow EV market, says AXL

New retail strategies from Canada’s first domestic EV brand, AXL, aim to increase the mass appeal of electric mobility. By Will Girling

Canada’s automotive industry produced 1.2 million vehicles in 2022, making it the fourteenth largest overall. The nation’s substantial mineral wealth, including deposits of lithium and nickel, are expected to give it an advantage as a manufacturing hub in the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

Despite being an important production location for automakers like Stellantis, GM, Ford, and Toyota for many years, Canada lacked its own homegrown EV maker. That changed when Ontario-based AXL Electric Vehicles announced its Sharx-5 model in June 2023. “We started with a cause: to create a car with mass appeal, as many features as possible, and a design that will convince people to make the transition to EVs,” states Ali Eslami, Founder and Chief Executive.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here