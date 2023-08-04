Luxury must become affordable to grow EV market, says AXL

Canada’s automotive industry produced 1.2 million vehicles in 2022, making it the fourteenth largest overall. The nation’s substantial mineral wealth, including deposits of lithium and nickel, are expected to give it an advantage as a manufacturing hub in the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

Despite being an important production location for automakers like Stellantis, GM, Ford, and Toyota for many years, Canada lacked its own homegrown EV maker. That changed when Ontario-based AXL Electric Vehicles announced its Sharx-5 model in June 2023. “We started with a cause: to create a car with mass appeal, as many features as possible, and a design that will convince people to make the transition to EVs,” states Ali Eslami, Founder and Chief Executive.