Lower emissions are a key advantage for SSBs over LiBs

The global solid-state battery (SSB) market is anticipated to increase from US$1.1bn in 2022 to US$13.3bn in 2027—a CAGR of 36.07%, according to Research and Markets. Japan is at the forefront of solid-state cell innovation. Based on new patent filings, intellectual property law firm Appleyard Lees highlighted Toyota, Honda and Hyundai as leading the advancement of solid-state technology.