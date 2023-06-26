Local solutions could drive the EV battery circular economy 

Talk of the circular economy has become more commonplace in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in recent years. Customers are not just looking for a car that generates zero emissions in its operation but one that also leaves a low carbon footprint during its lifecycle. Batteries are a pivotal piece of the puzzle. While a September 2020 Boston Consulting Group analysis has found that the economics of recycling EV batteries at large scale are enticing, finding profitable second life applications for batteries is going to prove challenging.