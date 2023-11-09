Is the UK at a “tipping point” for electrification?

In the mid twentieth century, the UK auto industry was the third largest in the world. In 1952, the country shipped around 52% of the world’s total exported vehicles, and in 1970 reached a manufacturing peak of 1.81 million units annually. Indeed, the British economy relied heavily on vehicle production.

Much has changed since then. In 2022, the UK industry was the 18th largest globally, shipping 876,600 units. Vehicle production is concentrated around a handful of enduring prestige brands like JLR and Rolls Royce, as well as commercial vehicles and manufactories for international brands like Ford and BMW.