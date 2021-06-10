Is Russia changing its tune on EVs?

Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been gaining momentum as markets scramble to meet upcoming environmental and emissions commitments. Europe has emerged as a leading region in the EV push, but there remains considerable variance among individual countries. Russia in particular has trailed far behind its Scandinavian neighbours. “The Russian EV market is certainly at an earlier stage of development than some, but it is not that exceptional given that it’s a fairly young market and there have been few incentives for EV purchases,” observes Jonathan Storey of Automotive Reports.