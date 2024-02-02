Is Lotus defining the future of EV charging technology?

Charging infrastructure is paramount to the global automotive industry’s electrification efforts. By creating comprehensive networks across countries and continents, consumer trust in electric vehicles (EVs) will grow and sustained sales momentum will allow governments to reach environmental targets. However, determining what approaches and charger technologies are optimal for this goal remains an unanswered question.

From ultra-fast chargers to charger sharing platforms, players in the sector are exploring the feasibility of a wide variety of options. In Q2 2023, Lotus joined the conversation when it deployed a new line-up of liquid-cooled chargers in China for commercial use. The following November, the technology made its European debut at the London EV Show. Developed by the automaker’s Lotus Flash Charge (LFC) unit, it believes this contribution could be significant.