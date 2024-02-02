Is Lotus defining the future of EV charging technology?

Lotus is developing new technology that it believes could make EV charging faster, more reliable, and more accessible than ever before. By Will Girling

Charging infrastructure is paramount to the global automotive industry’s electrification efforts. By creating comprehensive networks across countries and continents, consumer trust in electric vehicles (EVs) will grow and sustained sales momentum will allow governments to reach environmental targets. However, determining what approaches and charger technologies are optimal for this goal remains an unanswered question.

From ultra-fast chargers to charger sharing platforms, players in the sector are exploring the feasibility of a wide variety of options. In Q2 2023, Lotus joined the conversation when it deployed a new line-up of liquid-cooled chargers in China for commercial use. The following November, the technology made its European debut at the London EV Show. Developed by the automaker’s Lotus Flash Charge (LFC) unit, it believes this contribution could be significant.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here