Is Lotus defining the future of EV charging technology?

Charging infrastructure is paramount to the global automotive industry’s electrification efforts. By creating comprehensive networks across countries and continents, consumer trust in electric vehicles (EVs) will grow and sustained sales momentum will allow governments to reach environmental targets. However, determining what approaches and charger technologies are optimal for this goal remains an unanswered question.
From ultra-fast chargers to charger sharing platforms, players in the sector are exploring the feasibility of a wide variety of options. In Q2 2023, Lotus joined the conversation when it deployed a new line-up of liquid-cooled chargers in China for commercial use. The following November, the technology made its European debut at the London EV Show. Developed by the automaker’s Lotus Flash Charge (LFC) unit, it believes this contribution could be significant.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes