Is Euro 7 worthwhile as electrification takes hold?

Since Euro 7 began to be formulated in 2018, the automotive industry has been bracing for a difficult challenge: the significant reduction of emissions in gasoline/diesel vehicles.

At the same time, potential energy and supply chain shortages in Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine war are straining the industry’s ability to pivot. The official draft of the European Commission's Euro 7 regulations was postponed from Q1 through to Q4 2022. It has not yet been stated if there was a connection between the two events; however, the regulation requirements were finally made public on 10 November 2022.