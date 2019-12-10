Independent business models are miles better for car-sharing

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is revolutionising the automotive industry. It has opened the door for new entrants while sending incumbents scrambling to keep up with evolving concepts of ownership and usage. Car-sharing is a big part of the wider MaaS movement, and only expected to grow bigger. ING, for instance, expects there to be more than 7.5 million shared cars on Europe’s road by 2035.

Plenty of players are keen to gain a share of the pie, including some of today’s leading car manufacturers. German start-up Miles Mobility is making a name for itself as one of the largest car-sharing providers without any automaker involvement. …