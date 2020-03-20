If automakers don’t win the MaaS race, who will?

Automakers might be still be required to build and sell vehicles in the future, but that's no guarantee of sector leadership, writes Jack Hunsley

   March 20, 2020

On paper, a move away from private ownership spells bad news for today’s automakers. But, while the likes of Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota could be left scratching their heads as to what exactly their role in a shared mobility ecosystem might be, for those lower in the food chain there lies opportunity….

Close
Close