Hyzon troubles: the harbinger of hydrogen headwinds?

Hydrogen could prove a pivotal tool in the energy transition, particularly for heavy trucks operating in demanding applications. More than 30 countries have hydrogen roadmaps in place, and big name automakers are investing in vehicles that can run on the fuel. But the automotive hydrogen market remains in its infancy, and investment demands are steep. Hyzon’s recent decision to withdraw from certain markets highlights the scale of the challenge for players jockeying for a place in this emerging sector.