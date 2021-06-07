How will new mobility disrupt parcel delivery?

There is more than one way to get a package from delivery hub to customer, but the prevailing technique has been to use diesel-powered vans and trucks. Brimming with parcels and sent out on frequent short trips, these vehicles have proven useful but costly.

Electric powertrains will reduce the total cost of ownership, but vans can still make operations inconvenient and in some cases dangerous. Drivers often have to park in the middle of the road or mount a curb, endangering the driver when stepping out into traffic or putting nearby pedestrians and cyclists at risk. Players across the industry have questioned the dynamic: surely there are alternatives?

Micromobility

Electric motors have brought added speed and convenience to age-old solutions, meaning many last-mile deliveries can be made using a two- or three-wheeler. These are cheaper to buy than a fleet of vans, are easier to park when making a delivery, and will not require employees to attain a driving license.

Delivery firms have