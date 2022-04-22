Stellantis: Driving toward a new era of sustainable mobility

It is no coincidence that Stellantis was born precisely when our world requires a new kind of automotive company, one that can scale positive change through sustainable products and innovative services

To tackle global warming, our planet needs innovation and collaboration. Stellantis heard the call and is ready to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2038 from well to wheel and throughout the entire supply chain, becoming the industry champion in climate change mitigation. We set our path to cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030, compared to our 2021 levels.

The climate crisis requires collective action and innovative approaches. As a global sustainable mobility tech company, we have the capacity, the ingenuity and the desire to play a leading role in tackling one of the most urgent challenges of our time.

Intensified electrification strategy

The €30 billion in investment planned through 2025 to support our electrification and software strategies focuses the right amount of investment on the right technology to reach the market at the right time.

In our first year, we accelerated the commercial momentum of our low emission vehicles (LEV), leveraging the existing portfolio of 34 LEV models including hydrogen fuel cell mid-sized vans. In 2021, global LEV sales reached 388,000 units, up 160% year-on-year with a number one position for battery electric van sales in the EU30.

Ensuring battery supply is also vital to our collective future, which is why Stellantis, TotalEnergies and Mercedes-Benz are accelerating battery development through Automotive Cells Company (ACC) to achieve at least 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cell capacity by 2030. ACC’s objective is to develop and produce battery cells and modules for electric vehicles with a focus on safety, performance and competitiveness, while ensuring the highest level of quality and the lowest carbon footprint.

With the ACC facilities in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Douvrin, France, and Termoli, Italy, we will rely on a total of three battery production factories in Europe. Two additional facilities are also planned for North America through the joint ventures announced with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, one in Windsor, Canada and the other at a future site in the United States.

In the meantime, the assembly plant at Ellesmere Port, United Kingdom, will become the first Stellantis factory dedicated to battery electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and passenger car models for our Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands. The site will be transformed with a new body shop, upgraded general assembly and creation of an on-site battery pack assembly operation, and aims to be completely self-sufficient for electricity as the result of its wind and solar farm projects.

Building on our position as leader in the LCV market in Europe, we will contribute to reduced CO 2 emissions in city centers through all-electric versions of our van models and significant investment in hydrogen fuel-cell technology. We recently launched three new hydrogen fuel-cell vans in the European market through our Citroën, Peugeot and Opel brands. This technology offers our fleet customers zero-emission vehicles capable of going anywhere without the delays associated with recharging.

Iconic brands and electrifying products

Customers are always at the center of what we do. That’s why our goal is to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives.

Affordability is also a priority, and we are targeting for the total cost of ownership of our electric vehicles to be equivalent to internal combustion engine vehicles by 2026.

The new Citroën Ami and Opel Rocks-e are prime examples of how we intend to shape the future of transportation with innovative and sustainable products. Stylish mobility devices with zero tailpipe emissions enabling free access to increasingly restricted city centers and offer an ideal solution to the everyday mobility needs of our customers.

The Fiat New 500, the all-electric evolution of our iconic city-car, offers more space and high levels of technology through a re-imagined design. This vehicle offers the best possible range, charging and driving experience while inspiring change through its timeless popularity.

We also recently unveiled the first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV to support its worldwide quest toward Zero Emission Freedom. This new model will launch during the first half of 2023 and is the first of a comprehensive fully electric Jeep lineup that will cover every SUV segment by 2025.

Our much-anticipated fully electric Ram 1500 pickup is coming to the market in 2024, and it will outperform all competitors on the attributes customers care most about: range, towing, payload, and charge time. It is built on top of our new STLA Frame architecture, designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles. And Ram will continue delivering fully electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025, and a full portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments no later than 2030.

These are just a few examples from our wide range of models, demonstrating that at Stellantis electrification is not a “one size fits all” strategy.

Customer-centric services

The sustainable mobility changeover is dependent on the availability of integrated products and services. It needs to be supported by a comprehensive network of public and home-based charging stations, reuse and reduction of raw materials and development of a smart electricity grid for successful decarbonization of the economy.

We must change our consumption modes, and the way we design our products.

Free2move eSolutions has a key role to play in this area. As a new mobility tech company – created through a joint venture between Stellantis and NHOA – Free2move eSolutions offers innovative solutions to support both private and business customers in their transition to electric mobility in major European and North American cities.