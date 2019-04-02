How intelligent scanning could unlock value in smart manufacturing

AI-enabled defect detection could help automakers integrate more models and variants including AVs, on tomorrow’s manufacturing lines. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 2, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what shape the car of tomorrow will take, but one thing seems fairly certain: from a technology standpoint, it will be far more complex and intricate than what we know now—and what we know now is already very complex. Quality and fault checking systems in the manufacturing process will be put under greater strain than before, particularly in the age of autonomous vehicles when automakers are likely to assume greater degrees of a liability should something go wrong on the road….

