How independent are Chinese manufacturers from government?

The EU’s investigation into Chinese subsidies on electric vehicles (EVs) and the subsequent imposition of tariffs on EVs from China have been widely reported and discussed. Some European vehicle manufacturers had already anticipated tariffs and announced plans to move production from China to Europe, e.g. Volvo with the EX30 and BMW with the next iX3. Meanwhile, Polestar has moved some production to Korea and the US (although this is not without problems owing to the level Chinese content in US-made models) and ultimately Polestars could be made in Europe.

But it is the response of the Chinese brands themselves and now the Chinese government which is worthy of comment here.