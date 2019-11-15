How easily can battery makers switch to solid-state?

Jack Hunsley talks to Solid Power’s Chief Executive, Doug Campbell, about switching from lithium-ion battery production to solid-state technology

   November 15, 2019

The rate at which electric vehicles (EVs) have evolved is remarkable. The transition of EVs from quirky concept cars to now reasonably affordable vehicles has been rapid, taking place over the course of just a decade. However, while e-mobility may be booming, the technology that drives is still evolving.

